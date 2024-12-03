Helen Morgan vows to continue fight for Oswestry as Post Office issues ‘uncertain’ update

North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan has vowed to continue her fight to Save Oswestry Post Office from closure after it was revealed that the branch could be kept open as a franchise.

Helen Morgan with Cllr Jay Moore, former Oswestry Mayor Mark Owen, and local publician Grace Goodlad

In a letter to Helen, Post Office HQ confirmed that no decisions have been made to close Oswestry or any of the 115 other Crown branches, also known as Directly Managed Branches.

However, they also confirmed that discussions with trade unions about the financial sustainability of Crown branches are ongoing and will continue until March 2025, adding that ‘The current DMB model has no retail offering (e.g. groceries), coupled with high property costs and shorter opening hours’.

It comes as 2,500 residents and businesses have signed Helen Morgan’s petition showing the strength of local opposition to proposals to close Oswestry Post Office

The Post Office say that any proposed changes will be subject to government funding and public consultation, which would come after this point. However, Helen is concerned that the points raised about a lack of financial sustainability are designed to act as a subtext for the permanent closure of Oswestry branch.

Adverts are now being launched inviting expressions of interest from potential franchise operators to gauge what interest exists for the running of Crown branches including Oswestry. The adverts are set to run until January 3rd.

Meanwhile Helen is set to meet Post Office representatives in Parliament, where she will advocate for keeping Oswestry and press for greater clarity about the Post Office’s long-term plans.

Helen Morgan, Liberal Democrat MP for North Shropshire, said:

“Oswestry simply can’t afford to lose another service.

“While it’s good to see the Post Office confirming that no decisions have been made, exploring franchising raises real questions about maintaining the level of service our community depends on. I will keep pushing to ensure Oswestry’s needs are not overlooked, particularly given how the Crown branch offers a full range of services to local businesses which would be lost otherwise.

“This is a fight that requires everyone’s support, and I am incredibly thankful to the 2,500 residents who have signed our petition. It’s not about politics, it’s about preserving essential services for Oswestry. I will continue to work with colleagues from all parties and keep local residents updated on the situation.”