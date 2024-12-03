Goldstone Hall Hotel & Gardens to feature on BBC Gardeners’ World Winter Special

Multi-award-winning Goldstone Hall Hotel & Garden is to feature in this week’s edition of BBC Gardeners’ World Winter Special with Carol Klein to be broadcast on Friday 6th December at 8pm.

Carol Klein and Ross Underwood, Head Gardener at Goldstone

The Gardeners’ World Winter Special episodes celebrate the past year, the changing seasons and the beauty of the gardening year in all its glory.

The long running British gardening show has been broadcast since 1968 and stars celebrity gardening presenters such as Monty Don, Carol Klein and Joe Swift.

Owner of Goldstone Hall Hotel, John Cushing, commented: “We were absolutely delighted to welcome the BBC Gardeners’ World team to film at Goldstone, on what turned out to be a balmy summer’s day. After 40 years of developing the 5-acre garden here at Goldstone, we are thrilled that we are able to share it with the nation via the BBC for all to enjoy.”

BBC Gardeners’ World programme listings says: “Carol Klein takes a sensory stroll through the gardens of Goldstone Hall in Shropshire. Buzzing with insects, this is a planting scheme that doesn’t just draw you in with its beauty but also its scent, texture and taste.”

The show is 58 minutes long and is episode 3 (of 4) Winter Specials hosted by Frances Tophill, to be broadcast at 8pm on 6th December and then shortly afterwards on BBC Iplayer. It will also air as a repeat at 9am on Saturday 7th December.

Goldstone Hall Hotel & Gardens offers 2 for 1 entry as part of the BBC Gardeners’ World Magazine card offer during their garden open season.