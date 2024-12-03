Exciting expansion plans for Telford College T-Levels

Telford College has unveiled exciting plans to expand its T-Level training provision in 2025 – and is keen to talk to local employers who are prepared to offer placements for students.

Claudia Afram, Callum McCarthy and Joel Sanjeev arriving to speak to the ICS board in Wellington

The college currently has nearly 150 students studying T-Levels in areas such as business and administration, digital services, manufacturing, health, and education & early years.

For 2025 the curriculum will be expanded to include media broadcast and production, craft and design, and more manufacturing options with pathways into engineering.

The news comes during T-Level Celebration Week (December 2-6), a national campaign to raise the profile of the two-year courses offering students a more vocational alternative to A levels after their GCSEs.

They have been developed in partnership with employers to ensure that students are equipped with the skills that businesses need. One T-Level is equivalent to three A levels, and students can progress straight on to skilled work, higher study or apprenticeships.

T-Levels offer a mixture of classroom learning and ‘on the job’ experience with at least 45 days spent on an industry placement with an employer.

Telford College’s T-Level results have been impressive so far, with 100% of student passing their employer-set projects, and a pass rate of more than 90% from summer exams.

“We are currently working with around two dozen employers who are supporting current students with industry placements,” said Jackie Bradnick, the college’s lead work experience co-ordinator.

“We are always seeking opportunities to collaborate with others employers from across a variety of sectors, who are prepared to support students in gaining industry experience.”

Three of Telford College’s current T-Level health students spoke at the Integrated Care System board meeting last week to share their experiences on the programme.

Sarah Davies, director of health and science, accompanied Callum McCarthy, Joel Sanjeev and Claudia Afram to the presentation at their offices in Wellington.

She said: “It was a great opportunity to speak to the board, including local NHS chief executive Simon Whitehouse and chief nurse Vanessa Whateley, about the success of our T-Levels.

“It also gave us chance to thank the team for their support with the industry placements which are such a vital part of the T-Level programme.”

Minister for Skills Jacqui Smith said: “This government is backing T-Levels as a top-quality qualification, helping young people develop skills to seize opportunity.

“T-Levels offer hands-on experience in the workplace and excellent career prospects for young people seeking skilled work or further study.

“I’m delighted to see more employers getting behind T Levels by offering industry placements, including Amazon, helping to nurture future talent and support the development of in-demand skills.”