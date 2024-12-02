Telford & Wrekin Council’s electric vehicle charge point programme ‘surges’ ahead

Telford & Wrekin Council is one step closer to rolling out its electric vehicle (EV) charging point programme, supported by nearly £700,000 of government funding.

Work to install 70 new charging points will start this month, supported by charge point operator Believ and extend into the new year.

Only council-owned car parks are involved in the rollout of fast and rapid electric vehicle (EV) charge points and will be installed in Wellington, Dawley, Oakengates, Hadley, Ironbridge and Newport. The charging points support Telford and Wrekin’s transition to electric vehicles and improving resident and visitor access to facilities.

- Advertisement -

Each charging point will feature two sockets, meaning a total of 140 cars would be able to charge at the same time.

According to research by Midlands Connect, figures suggest Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin will see an increase of 1,812 per cent in the uptake of electric vehicles by the end of 2030.

Projections are predicted to rise from 6,332 electric vehicles today to 121,044 on its roads by the end of 2030.

Councillor Ollie Vickers, (Lab) Cabinet Member for the Economy said: “This is a big step forward in the programme with Believ and we are excited to roll out charging points in the new year.

“We’re starting in one of Telford and Wrekin’s oldest towns Oakengates, and proud to be supporting people who wish to make the choice to reduce vehicle carbon emissions.”

The project is part-funded through the Government’s on-street residential charge point scheme (ORCS) and Believ, and includes planning, installation, operation and ongoing maintenance of charge points.

Guy Bartlett, Chief Executive Officer of Believ said: “The business is proud to support a progressive and forward-thinking council to achieve net zero carbon emissions. Telford & Wrekin Council is making significant progress towards achieving carbon neutrality, and we are delighted to deliver a charge point infrastructure that helps contribute to its success.

“From delivering fully-funded solutions to working in partnership with other sources of funding, we work to deploy bespoke, end-to-end EV charging solutions that suit the area and our partners best. It is through these partnerships and active collaboration that we move closer to achieving cleaner air for all, and we are excited to be part of Telford & Wrekin Council’s journey.”

Councillor Carolyn Healy, (Lab) Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods, Planning & Sustainability said: “In 2019 Telford & Wrekin Council declared a climate emergency and committed to becoming carbon neutral by 2030.

“Five years later, we have cut our carbon emissions by 61 per cent and on track to hit our target date. With the council switching its own fleet to zero-emissions vehicles, these new charging points will help residents to make the switch to electric vehicles too, making it easier to charge their vehicles whilst using our free council car parks.”