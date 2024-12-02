Telford man sentenced to 16 years in prison for county lines involvement

A county lines drug dealer has been jailed after he was sentenced earlier this year, despite failing to appear at court when he was originally sentenced.

Shrewsbury Justice Centre. Photo: Google Street View

Mohammed Ramzan, of Princess Avenue in Arleston, Telford, appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Wednesday where he was sent to prison to serve a 16-year sentence imposed on him in March.

The 48-year-old was found guilty in March 2024 of conspiracy to supply heroin and cocaine, being concerned in the supply of heroin and cocaine, being concerned in money laundering, two counts of converting criminal property and dangerous driving.



He was due to appear at court in March year but failed to do so. He was sentenced to 16-years in his absence. On Wednesday he appeared before the court where was sent to prison.



Ramzan’s sentence follows a cross-border investigation by West Mercia’s Serious and Organised Crime Unit (SOCU), which saw the Telford based organised crime group organising the supply and distribution of class A drugs in the town.



Detective Sergeant Stephen Dakin, from SOCU, said: “Ramzan was the head of an organised crime group, who had direct control of others involved in the supply of class A drugs in and around of Telford.



“Despite him fleeing the country and attempting to evade justice, we have not stopped at our efforts to make sure he was put before the court to serve the sentence handed to him. This should send a strong message that we will not stop in our pursuit to target county lines drug dealers disrupting our communities.”