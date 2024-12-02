Shropshire business teams up with police for festive drink-driving campaign

A campaign aimed at tackling drink-driving during the festive season has returned this year after gaining widespread support.

Steve Tuck of Wenlock Spring, Inspector Col Robinson, Mark Santy of Titanic Brewery, Gemma Hand of The Bod in Newport and Santa

Called ‘The Only One for the Road’, the campaign is once again being fronted by premium water brand Wenlock Spring in conjunction with West Mercia Police, and is encouraging drivers not to risk even one alcoholic drink if they are driving.

The campaign, which is being backed by road safety groups including Road Safety GB and hospitality big hitters including brewers Frederic Robinsons and Titanic, is returning following a successful launch last year.

With freshly-liveried delivery vans making the point clear, Shropshire-based Wenlock Spring has also printed thousands of beer mats, posters and tent cards which carry the sobering message for drivers and are available for hospitality businesses to use.

With hospitality venues having expanded their non and low-alcoholic drinks ranges in the last few years, Wenlock Spring believes they are best placed to lead on this issue and remind their customers to drink responsibly and not to drink and drive.

This year’s campaign officially launched on Friday at The Bod cafe bar in Newport, which is run by Titanic Brewery, and saw cases of water being unloaded by Santa himself from one of Wenlock Spring’s newly-liveried vans.

Matthew Orme, director at Wenlock Spring, said: “We were delighted with the support the campaign received last year and hope we have helped change a lot of people’s attitudes, especially as there is such an incredible choice of low/no products available in addition to Wenlock Spring.

“Working alongside pubs, restaurants and other hospitality venues will once again be a crucial part of our campaign this year.

“We’re thrilled that some of the biggest names in the hospitality sector have already got behind it this year, and we urge as many as possible to join them.

“We want them to encourage their customers to enjoy their time out in venues this Christmas, but to choose one of the many alcohol-free alternatives if they are driving.”

Over the past three years across Shropshire, Herefordshire and Worcestershire, there have been 25 fatalities and 167 serious injuries on the roads where alcohol has been a contributory factor.

An additional 11 fatalities and 68 serious injuries have occurred involving drugs.

Police also arrested 266 people during December last year for being over the limit whilst behind the wheel.

Superintendent Stuart Bill, for West Mercia Police, said: “It’s extremely frustrating that some motorists still drive under the influence of alcohol. With the variety of non-alcoholic options now available there really is no excuse.

“There is no foolproof way of calculating how much you can drink and remain under the limit, or knowing how much an individual person can drink and still drive safely.

“Any amount of alcohol can affect your ability to drive and there are numerous consequences of driving with alcohol in your system.

“Enforcement already takes place across the whole of our area in order to detect those who are willing to take the risk and to protect other road users, and we hope that more people over the Christmas period choose a suitable alternative to alcohol if they are driving.”