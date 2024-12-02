7.3 C
Shropshire
Monday, December 2, 2024
- Advertisement -

Shrewsbury students create trophies for business awards

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Pupils from a Shrewsbury school have added sparkle to an environmentally-friendly awards ceremony for one of Shropshire’s biggest businesses.

Students at work on the project
Students at work on the project

Students from the Futures programme at Severndale Academy were invited to design and create the trophies for this year’s ‘We Are Reconomy’ staff awards.

Reconomy, which has its headquarters in Telford, is an international circular economy specialist which that combines technology, skills and incredible people to enable businesses to better manage their resources.

- Advertisement -

It helps them to reduce waste, optimise their supply chains, and contribute in a meaningful way toward the circular economy.

Futures is Severndale’s provision for young people aged 16-25, preparing them for adulthood through an enterprise curriculum which focuses on practical tasks like glassmaking, textiles, woodwork, and independent living skills.

Liz Harrison, assistant principal at Severndale, said: “We were thrilled to have been approached by Reconomy to make the awards for their awards ceremony. The company has recognised the importance of working with young people with additional needs and how engaging them in such an exciting project has allowed them to flourish.

“Our students were involved in the project from conception to completion; they developed work-related learning skills such as teamwork, time management, problem solving and leadership, along the way.

“The project has given the students a sense of community belonging and has had a positive effect on their confidence and self-esteem.”

The students spent time studying the Reconomy website, logo and colour palette to create trophies which were in keeping with its brand.

Olivia Allen, sustainability co-ordinator at Reconomy, said: “We wanted to integrate sustainability into the awards. Our priorities were to make sure they were made from recycled materials, generated social value, and were local to our head office in Telford.

“Thanks to the students, our winners received handmade awards, from recycled materials. It’s been great to work with Severndale – it has allowed us to generate social value as well as helping to support the students in developing their skills.”

This is not the first time that Reconomy has teamed up with Severndale for an environmentally-friendly project.

Olivia explained: “They have also helped us to create bird boxes for the woodland area outside its office, come into our offices around Christmas time to set up a p[op-up shop, and made ‘bug hotels’ from reclaimed wood for our customers.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP