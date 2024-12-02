Shrewsbury students create trophies for business awards

Pupils from a Shrewsbury school have added sparkle to an environmentally-friendly awards ceremony for one of Shropshire’s biggest businesses.

Students at work on the project

Students from the Futures programme at Severndale Academy were invited to design and create the trophies for this year’s ‘We Are Reconomy’ staff awards.

Reconomy, which has its headquarters in Telford, is an international circular economy specialist which that combines technology, skills and incredible people to enable businesses to better manage their resources.

It helps them to reduce waste, optimise their supply chains, and contribute in a meaningful way toward the circular economy.

Futures is Severndale’s provision for young people aged 16-25, preparing them for adulthood through an enterprise curriculum which focuses on practical tasks like glassmaking, textiles, woodwork, and independent living skills.

Liz Harrison, assistant principal at Severndale, said: “We were thrilled to have been approached by Reconomy to make the awards for their awards ceremony. The company has recognised the importance of working with young people with additional needs and how engaging them in such an exciting project has allowed them to flourish.

“Our students were involved in the project from conception to completion; they developed work-related learning skills such as teamwork, time management, problem solving and leadership, along the way.

“The project has given the students a sense of community belonging and has had a positive effect on their confidence and self-esteem.”

The students spent time studying the Reconomy website, logo and colour palette to create trophies which were in keeping with its brand.

Olivia Allen, sustainability co-ordinator at Reconomy, said: “We wanted to integrate sustainability into the awards. Our priorities were to make sure they were made from recycled materials, generated social value, and were local to our head office in Telford.

“Thanks to the students, our winners received handmade awards, from recycled materials. It’s been great to work with Severndale – it has allowed us to generate social value as well as helping to support the students in developing their skills.”

This is not the first time that Reconomy has teamed up with Severndale for an environmentally-friendly project.

Olivia explained: “They have also helped us to create bird boxes for the woodland area outside its office, come into our offices around Christmas time to set up a p[op-up shop, and made ‘bug hotels’ from reclaimed wood for our customers.”