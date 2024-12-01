7.3 C
Shropshire
Monday, December 2, 2024
“Soft” Tigers lose at Leeds

Autocraft Telford Tigers travelled to Yorkshire on Saturday to visit the current league champions Leeds Knights.

Telford’s record against Leeds has been one to forget over the last few years with the Knights having won all three games between the teams already this season. 

The losing trend continued and the opening period saw the hosts score twice. Just five minutes into the game Leeds were ahead when a turnover on the Telford blue line led to Innes Gallagher scoring. Five minutes later the lead was doubled when Kieran Brown found Mac Howlett who beat Brad Day with a wrist shot.

Tigers almost fell further behind moments later when Leeds “scored” a third goal but it was ruled out by the officials as it appeared the puck had been kicked into the net.

But midway through the second period Leeds did add a third goal when Matt Bissonnette passed from behind the goal to Matt Baron who was unmarked in the slot and Barron shot past Day to give Telford a mountain to climb. Telford’s chances were not helped by the loss of import forward David Thomson with a hand injury.

Leeds added a fourth goal ten minutes from the end of the game when Brown hammered a shot past Day from close range. Day left the game at this point and was replaced by back up Matty Bloor.

Tigers finally got on the scoresheet with eight minutes left to play. Ryan Leese sent a shot on the Leeds goal which was saved by Sam Gospel but Vladimir Luka was perfectly placed to backhand the rebound past Gospel into the open net.

Leeds sealed the win with five minutes of the game left when Brown’s shot was saved by Bloor but Jordan Buesa was well placed to score on the rebound and end a disappointing night for the visiting team.

Final Score: Leeds Knights 5 Autocraft Telford Tigers 1.

Scorers: Vladimir Luka.

Man of the Match: Brad Day.

After the game Head Coach Tom Watkins, commented, “There were only a couple of positives to take away from the game. Brad (Day) was huge for us and our penalty kill was 100%.

“Other than that I think we were poor from start to finish, too soft physically, poor execution in our systems and with our individual skills/ fundamentals, but the most disappointing part was that we didn’t compete at all and if you don’t compete hard every shift there is zero point playing this game.”

