Shropshire Festivals scoops national award

Local events business, Shropshire Festivals, picked up an award at The National Outdoor Events Association Awards this week.

Beth and Sid Heath holding award

NOEA is the UK’s leading trade association representing and progressing the outdoor events sector. Shropshire Festivals picked up the Sustainability Award for their work running zero waste events.

The Annual Convention and Awards Dinner was held in the Roman Baths and Pump Rooms in Bath on November 26th. The judges of the awards underlined the continued competitiveness of the awards and the quality of the entries, up over 30% from previous years. “This felt like a really ‘people-orientated’ awards event. The businesses and events that won put great people at the core of what they do,” commented Al Turner, Chair of the Judges.

Shropshire Festivals owner, Beth Heath, said, “I’m so proud that our small, family-run business has been recognised nationally amongst the biggest players in the festival and events industry. We were also shortlisted for ‘Event Organiser of the Year’ and lost to CarFest – to even be in a category with them is amazing!

“We are chuffed to bits that we are being recognised for our sustainable approach. We’ve invested heavily in reusable cups, on-site recycling teams, carbon footprint reducing practices, and we promote sustainability at our events. Running zero waste events doesn’t come cheaply or easily, but we believe it’s the right thing to do.

“Following the Shifnal Christmas Lights and Market we have now completed our 2024 events season but we’re not resting on our laurels. We have launched tickets, exhibitor, and sponsorship opportunities for Shropshire Business Festival, which is taking place on March 6th, 2025 at Telford International Centre.

“We’ve also launched tickets and gift vouchers for Shrewsbury Food Festival on June 28th and 29th and Shropshire Oktoberfest on October 3rd and 4th. Don’t hurt the environment with rubbish presents that will end up in landfill – this Christmas give the gift of making memories with Shropshire Festivals tickets!”