Man jailed for serious collision in Telford

A man who caused a serious collision in Telford, leaving three people with life changing injuries, has been jailed.

The scene of the collision. Photo: West Mercia Police

Djay Marques, of Carisbrooke Road in Wednesbury, West Midlands was driving an Audi RS6 dangerously along Parkway in Woodside on November 26, 2023, at around 5.40pm, when he collided with another vehicle.

The 26-year-old caused extensive damage to the vehicle, which had three occupants in it. All three occupants had to be cut free from the vehicle by the fire service and suffered life threatening injuries.

Marques fled the scene, however due to the impact of the collision his mobile phone automatically dialled 999 which placed him at the scene of the incident.

Officers carried out a manhunt for Marques, who eventually handed himself in to police in June this year. He was subsequently charged with three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and pleaded guilty to the charges in October at Shrewsbury Crown Court.

Yesterday, Marques was given a three and a half year custodial sentence, as well as a three and half year driving ban at Shrewsbury Crown Court for the collision.

PC Ben Ward, from the force’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Marques actions that night not only left three people with life changing injuries, but also delayed us getting any form of justice for them after he fled the scene.

“I am grateful to the judge for the sentence he has handed to Marques today, and I hope it is able to bring some sort of closure to his victims, who have already suffered enough.”