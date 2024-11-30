12.4 C
Appeal for information following two attempted burglaries in the Benthall area

Police in Shropshire are appealing to residents in the Benthall area for information following two attempted burglaries in the area of The Mines.

Officers say the attempted burglaries took place at around 2am on the morning of Saturday the 23rd of November.

CCTV footage shows three unidentified suspects approaching two properties and attempting to gain entry.

West Mercia Police says that officers have attended the victims addresses to take further details to allow for possible further investigation and that these types of offences often take place in groups and it is possible that other addresses were targeted and that the victims have not yet discovered this.

Anyone with information is asked to get in touch with West Mercia Police using the online reporting services at https://orlo.uk/Oh6vw or ny calling 101 and quoting reference number 00089_I_23112024.

Alternatively, you can contact the Safer Neighbourhood Team on bmw.snt@westmercia.police.uk.

