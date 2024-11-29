8.8 C
Two people due to appear in court over theft offences

Two people are due to appear before magistrates after they were charged with a number of thefts.

Charlotte Corbett, aged 24, of no fixed abode, is charged with 16 counts of theft from stores relating to incidents between September and November 2024.

Jason Martin, aged 37, of Beaconsfield in Telford, is charged with 12 counts of theft from stores relating to incidents between October and November 2024.

Both are due to appear before Kidderminster Magistrates Court today.

The charges follow police in Telford making eight arrests in the past week in connection with suspicion of theft from shops.

