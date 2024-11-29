Telford MP to vote in favour of Assisted Dying Bill

Telford MP Shaun Davies has announced that he will vote in favour of the Assisted Dying Bill during its second reading in Parliament today.

In a statement, Shaun said: “After careful consideration and extensive engagement with my constituents over the past month, I intend to vote in favour of the bill progressing to the next stages.”

He added: “I have spent considerable time listening to and reflecting on the views shared by individuals, and I am deeply grateful to everyone who has reached out to share their thoughts on this sensitive issue.”

- Advertisement -

The MP has promised to send a detailed response to all constituents who have contacted him, outlining his reasoning in full.

The Assisted Dying Bill has been a highly contentious issue, the issue has sharply divided Parliament, with strong opinions expressed on both sides of the debate.

With a free vote in place, each parliamentarian will be able to vote according to their conscience, rather than following party lines. This could prove to be one of the most significant votes of their political careers.