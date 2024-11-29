Sporting mural inspires Telford and Wrekin pupils to go for gold

A striking mural depicting sporting stars is inspiring Telford and Wrekin students to achieve their dreams.

Councillor Raj Mehta, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Inclusion, Engagement, Equalities & Civic Pride, far right, with Gillian Denning from the Safer and Stronger team and teacher Michael Sheridon and pupils from Hadley Learning Community. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council.

The colourful artwork has transformed a shabby sports shed at Hadley Learning Community. Athletes from different cultural backgrounds were chosen by pupils to be painted on to the shed.

Tennis player Serena Williams, Paralympian swimmer Ellie Simmonds, boxer Muhammad Ali, cricketer Moeen Ali and footballers Christiano Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski are depicted alongside the words Belong, Respect, Inspire, Succeed and Enjoy, which are the school’s values.

The project has been funded equally by Telford & Wrekin Council’s Safer and Stronger Communities programme – including levelling up money from the Government – as well as Councillors’ Pride money from ward councillors Eileen Callear and Amrik Jhawar, the school has also made a contribution.

Councillor Kelly Middleton (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Healthier, Safer & Stronger Communities and Partnerships said:

“The mural looks amazing and staff say the students can’t stop looking at it. Representing sporting legends from all backgrounds is inspirational for young people, encouraging them to follow their passion and reach their full potential.”

Councillor Raj Mehta (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Inclusion, Engagement, Equalities & Civic Pride added:

“I’m delighted that our Safer and Stronger Communities programme has supported the school to deliver this project. It’s all about helping students feel they belong and that anything is possible no matter what their background.”

Graffiti artist Neil Willis, from Auniqueart, was commissioned to create the mural. It’s one of several funded by the Council’s Safer and Stronger project. Other murals adorn a railway bridge and underpass with the aim of improving the appearance of an area, helping residents feel safer.

Milli Couzens, Deputy Headteacher at Hadley Learning Community said:

“We are thrilled to unveil our sports shed showcasing inspirational athletes. This project is part of the school’s ongoing commitment to promoting inclusion and celebrating the power of diversity in sport.

“Our children and families had the opportunity to nominate sporting stars, which were then presented to the Student Parliament who supported in making the final decision.

“By featuring sports stars from a wide range of cultures, we aim to inspire our students to pursue their dreams and develop a lifelong love of sports.”