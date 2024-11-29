Shrewsbury relief road branded ‘Climate Catasrophe’ as carbon emission figures double

Campaigners have accused Shropshire Council of creating a ‘climate catastrophe’ after a series of new documents from contractor WSP show that the road will create more than twice as many carbon emissions as previously predicted.

The new information, uploaded onto the planning portal in order to satisfy planning conditions related to the scheme’s Carbon Assessment Plan, show that the amount of carbon that needs to be offset has risen from 26,712 tonnes CO2e to at least 55,904 tonnes CO2e.

Dave Green from Better Shrewsbury Transport (BeST) says: “We’ve always said that the North West Relief Road was a climate catastrophe because it would take around 130 years to be “net zero”. Now it turns out it’s much worse than that. The council is building a road that won’t be ‘net zero’ until after our great, great grandchildren are dead and buried.

“Previously the council has said that the road will offer an operational saving of 359t/CO2e per year which would mean the road won’t be “net zero” for 389 years. Now it acknowledges that rather than reducing emissions from traffic in Shrewsbury, the road will actually increase them.

“We believe the council has also missed out some key emissions such as those released from soil and vegetation when the road is built. By our calculations using the council’s own figures, the NWRR is likely to create 140,000 tonnes CO2e.

“This figure is over five times what the Northern Planning Committee was advised before it voted to approve the scheme in October 2023. It appears they voted without all the facts to hand.”

Increased carbon offset programme

Shropshire Council say they are committing to an increased carbon offset programme as part of plans to deliver the North West Relief Road.

Dan Morris, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for highways, said:

“As required by planning policy, we undertook a previous carbon assessment, using best practice when submitting our planning application in Autumn 2023. This identified measure to offset the carbon from the scheme construction and use.

“After the council’s Northern Planning Committee resolved to grant the NWRR planning permission in October 2023, subject to agreement of section 106 and satisfactory discharge of conditions, the Department for Transport (DfT) in early 2024 changed the carbon assessment process for the preparation of all major transport schemes, whether delivered by National Highways or councils. The DfT has stated this is primarily for use in Full Business Case assessments and not for planning purposes.

“However, to ensure complete transparency, the scheme has also now been assessed using this new process ready for our Full Business Case, which we will submit to the DfT for approval following a decision by Full Council.

“The new methodology uses different measures to assess carbon impact and arrives at a significantly higher figure for carbon emissions produced.

“To mitigate this, we are committing to the equivalent increase in carbon offsetting, based on a “local approach first” as set out in planning conditions, to ensure that we also fully comply with this latest, more stringent assessment process.

“The updated DfT assessment process applies to all transport schemes. As it is more stringent, all similar schemes will see an equivalent increase in carbon emissions and offsetting requirements. Key to our commitment to match the new offsetting requirements and balance the carbon emissions produced is the clear evidence of the many benefits the NWRR for people across Shropshire.

“Completing this missing link, the NWRR will reduce average journey times around Shrewsbury by 17 minutes. It will deliver major reductions in traffic, congestion and air pollution in Shrewsbury and many surrounding villages, boost public transport, cycling and walking, and attract new jobs and investment into the county.

“Put simply, doing nothing is not an option. Equally, there is no other realistic alternative that costs less, produces less carbon, and still delivers the benefits that the NWRR will see.”

Project is out of control

Cllr. Rosemary Dartnall, Shropshire Councillor for Bayston Hill, Column and Sutton and Labour Group Leader said:

“This has been an eventful week for Shropshire Council Conservatives and their determination to go ahead with the NWRR project, no matter what. In recent months Conservatives have repeatedly relied on unsubstantiated funding promises. They have continued with spending, even exceeding the sums approved by council. More than £23m has been spent despite requests from opposition councillors to pause the project until funding and full planning permission are secured.

“On Thursday, the council’s external auditors warned the NWRR project presents high risk to the council. If this were not enough, the shocking new report added to the planning portal, reveals a dramatic increase in CO2 emissions associated with the scheme. Previously, mitigating for the road’s carbon emissions was to happen by 2030 but now Shropshire Conservatives propose a 20 year extension to 2050. The cost of mitigating the extra carbon has increased by £7m – from £1.4m to £8.4m, casually notified via a planning report.

“Aside from the environmental cost the proposed new road simply cannot be afforded – the project is out of control, governed outside ideal standards of democracy and transparency. The NWRR should be paused immediately.”