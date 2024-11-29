Residents show support for Live Well Community Hub

The Live Well Community Hub project, launched in April at The Anstice in Madeley, has been a success. It has positively impacted the local community, as highlighted by Telford & Wrekin Council at the Health & Wellbeing Board meeting.

Cllr Kelly Middleton is pictured with a Healthy Lifestyles advisor

Embraced by the community, the numbers of residents through the doors each Wednesday at Madeley Community Library is growing. The Hub is a warm, welcoming place in the heart of the community, first established by a partnership made up of Madeley Town Council, Telford & Wrekin Council, Telford Mind Social Prescribing and Telford CVS, and now further extended to a range of partners.

By bringing a variety of services directly to residents, the Hub is open to all and offers the opportunity to talk to organisations about what matters to them: about health, wellbeing, care, social and financial needs – now or in the future – and to support themselves or on behalf of family, friends or neighbours.

Councillor Kelly Middleton, Cabinet Member for Healthier, Safer & Stronger Communities and Partnerships, said: “It makes a big difference to your health and wellbeing if you are happier and healthier and the services available at the Live Well Community Hub can help you do just that for yourself or for your loved ones so you can live and age well in Telford and Wrekin.

It’s fantastic that the community in South Telford has supported and embraced the Live Well Community Hub and have been using it regularly since it opened in April.

I encourage you to come along on any Wednesday to Madeley Community Library at The Anstice from 10am – 1pm and speak with as many Hub members as you wish and for as much time as you need (being considerate of others who may be waiting) and you can return for follow up support as often as you need. You can even just pop in for a cuppa or a chat with others who are attending, everyone is always welcome”

Alongside being a source of information, advice and guidance, users of the Hub have been getting their blood pressure checked; booking into appointments with the Healthy Lifestyles team and connecting with community activity groups.

Those who have used the service have benefited from the free support and advice include a gentleman, recently bereaved, who came along to the Live Well Community Hub and spoke to Telford Mind. Following the conversation, he attended a couple of the Mind Wellbeing guided walks in Madeley which he found really interesting and discovered places in Madeley that he didn’t know were there. He said, “I really enjoy it to be honest, it gets me out and I can speak to new people”.

The Live Well Community Hub project will be extended into other areas of Telford and Wrekin as the Council share and expand this valuable service to more residents. Other support to live healthy and independently can be found via the Live Well Website.