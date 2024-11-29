Report published following inspection of Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service

His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS) has published its report following an inspection of Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service Service Headquarters in Shrewsbury. Image: Google Street View

The inspection looked at how Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service performed in several areas with each area graded as outstanding, good, adequate, requires improvement, or inadequate.

The report areas cover the operational service provided to the public, the efficiency of the service (including value for money), and how well the service looks after, trains, and develops its people, and how well it promotes its values and culture, ensures fairness and diversity for the workforce.

The Service received one ‘good’ rating, three ‘adequate’, six ‘requires improvement’ and one ‘inadequate’.

Good

– Understanding the fires and other risks

Adequate

– Preventing fires and other risks

– Responding to fires and other emergencies

– Responding to major and multi-agency incidents

Requires improvement

– Protecting the public through fire regulation

– Getting the right people with the right skills

– Ensuring fairness and promoting diversity

– Managing performance and developing leaders

– Making the FRS affordable now and in the future

– Promoting the right values and culture

Inadequate

– Making best use of resources

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Services said it accepts the findings of the Inspection and recognises there are improvements that need to be made.

Chief Fire Officer Simon Hardiman said:

“This has been a challenging year for the Service, however it is important we take all opportunities to learn and make positive changes.

“I am pleased to see the report highlighted our readiness and ability to respond to emergencies, which demonstrates to the community that we will be there in their time of need.

“We have work to do around ensuring our processes are efficient and effective and that the right people are in the right roles. We are already making progress in these areas. I am confident that with renewed ambition Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service will improve, continuing to deliver the best service to our communities and make Shropshire safer.”

Cllr David Minnery, Chair of Shropshire and Wrekin Fire and Rescue Authority said:

“We have reviewed the findings of the HMICFRS report and take on board the areas of improvement outlined. We will continue to scrutinise and monitor the progress the Service makes and hold executive leaders to account.”