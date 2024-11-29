Man arrested following cannabis farm discovery in Telford

A man has been arrested after officers discovered a cannabis farm at a property in Telford yesterday.

The farm was found at an address on Botany Bay in Aqueduct, when officers from Telford’s Neighbourhood Crime Fighting Team (NCFT) executed a warrant.

Once officers gained entry, they discovered 43 mature plants, along with two boxes and two vacuum bags of cropped buds. The discovery is estimated to have a street value of £81,680.

There were also signs the electrics inside the property had been tampered with.

One man, aged 55, was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply and cannabis cultivation. He remains in police custody as enquiries continue.

PC Jamie Farrelly, said: “The discovery of this grow today is thanks to the community raising their concerns with us, which has led to the arrest of a man and another cannabis farm being shut down in Telford.

“The drugs they sell have a negative impact on our communities and can lead to other criminality, or the harm and exploitation of vulnerable people.

“More often than none cannabis grown use unsafe electrical setups to power lights and ventilation systems, which are a dangerous fire hazard.

“The local community can help officers by continuing to report any signs of criminal activity – the easiest way to do this is on our website.”