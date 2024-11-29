Council backs campaign to save Oswestry Post Office following meeting

People across Oswestry and the wider area are being encouraged to make their voices heard and sign the petition launched by Helen Morgan MP to Save Oswestry Post Office after the Post Office announced potential closure plans.

Oswestry Post Office located on Willow Street in the town. Image: Google Street View

The move was unanimously backed at Wednesday’s Extraordinary Council Meeting which had been called by the Mayor of Oswestry Cllr Mike Isherwood.

During the packed meeting, councillors heard from concerned residents and business owners who highlighted the massively important lifeline Oswestry Post Office is for many in the town and neighbouring communities.

Mayor of Oswestry Cllr Mike Isherwood said: “It is clear that many of us still hugely rely on its services to pay bills, tax their vehicles and more, while businesses across the town are now having to use it for their daily banking needs due to the closure of multiple bank branches in the past couple of years.

“Closing our branch would be a devastating blow for residents in Oswestry and our surrounding area. It is critically important that the Post Office hears the scale of the opposition to any potential closure.”

“We will do all we can to ensure this vital community asset is not lost, and its services protected.”

The Council agreed a set of actions during last night’s debate:

– Publicly oppose the proposed closure of Oswestry Post Office and call on all stakeholders, including the Post Office management, to work together to find a solution that keeps this essential service in our town.

– Encourage people to make their voices heard through the various community-led efforts launched to draw attention to this issue, including the petition launched by Helen Morgan MP to Save Oswestry Post Office.

– Work with local organisations, businesses, and community groups to raise awareness of the issue and support coordinated efforts to save Oswestry Post Office.

The Mayor added: “All councillors were united in expressing their complete opposition to any partial or complete closure of Oswestry Post Office. There is no evidence to justify the thought of it.

“Its closure would disproportionately affect the most vulnerable members of our community, forcing them to travel further afield for services they can currently access locally.

“The closure would also harm local businesses, many of whom depend on the post office for daily operations. Losing this service could create additional barriers for small businesses already under pressure in the current economic climate.”