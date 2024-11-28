Town Council arranges restoration of Scrooge’s gravestone following vandalism

Following the recent vandalism of the famous gravestone of Ebenezer Scrooge, Shrewsbury Town Council has announced plans to undertake essential repairs to the gravestone which is located in the historic St Chad’s Churchyard.

The gravestone was popular with visitors to the town. Photo: Chris Pritchard

The gravestone, which was created as part of the 1984 film adaptation of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, has become a beloved local landmark and an important piece of Shrewsbury’s cultural heritage. This time of year, organised tours of locations used within the movie visit the grounds of St Chad’s Church to see the marker.

Midland Masonry will be undertaking the work which will help to preserve the gravestone for the future.

The restoration will involve expert stonemasons using traditional techniques to repair and stabilise the gravestone while ensuring its authenticity and historical integrity are maintained. As part of the project, Shrewsbury Town Council will look to enhance the surrounding area with improved signage and information about the site’s historical and cinematic significance.

The Town Council says it has been overwhelmed by the level of interest in Scrooge’s gravestone with local, national and international interest. The Town Council has thanked the Lichfield Diocese for fast-tracking the faculty request with grateful thanks to the Archdeacon and Revd Sam Mann at St Chad’s Church.

Councillor David Vasmer, Mayor of Shrewsbury, said: “Ebenezer Scrooge’s gravestone is a unique feature of Shrewsbury’s rich history, attracting visitors from all over the world. It is vital that we take steps to preserve this famous gravestone, not only as a tribute to Dickens’ classic tale but also as a significant part of our town’s identity. This restoration is a commitment to safeguarding our heritage while enhancing the visitor experience.”

Revd Mann of St Chad’s Church added: “We are delighted to support the restoration of Scrooge’s gravestone, which holds a special place in the hearts of both locals and visitors. It’s a fitting way to celebrate the spirit of Christmas and keep Dickens’ timeless story alive.”

Revd Prebendary Jo Farnworth, Acting Archdeacon of Salop added:

“Dicken’s Christmas Carol is such an important part of our Christmas tradition, as the overwhelming public interest has shown. It is wonderful to see Shrewsbury Town Council, St Chad’s Church and the Diocese of Lichfield working together in such a positive way to ensure the speedy restoration of this treasured part of Shrewsbury’s history”.

During the repairs access to the churchyard may be temporarily restricted. Shrewsbury Town Council says it appreciates the public’s understanding as these essential works are carried out.