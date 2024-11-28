Swedish football fans head to Shrewsbury for TNS vs Djurgården

Shrewsbury will today welcome around 2,000 Swedish football fans to the town as Oswestry’s The New Saints (TNS) play Djurgården in the Europa Conference League.

An aerial view of Shrewsbury

Officers from West Mercia Police have worked closely with Shrewsbury Town Football Club, who are hosting the game at the Croud Meadow stadium on behalf of TNS, as well as both competing clubs to ensure a safe and enjoyable match for all.

Supporters and residents will see an increase in officers on patrol around the stadium and local area throughout the day to offer assistance and reassurance.

- Advertisement -

T/Chief Superintendent Edd Williams, who is commander for the match, said: “The local community can expect to see Swedish football fans making their way to stadium from the town centre from around 3.30pm.

“We expect the fans to be in good spirits as they walk to the stadium, and the local community do not need to be concerned if they see a large gathering in the town tomorrow.

“Police Officers will be in and around the town centre engaging with supporters and the local community, ensuring everybody enjoys this safe fun family event.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to remind supporters that pyros are not permitted to be brought into the ground, as it is an offence, and we will look to take positive action against anyone who does.

“We will not accept any violent or intimidatory behaviour, and if you see our officers out and about, please take the opportunity to come and have a chat.”