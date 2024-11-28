4.9 C
Shropshire
Thursday, November 28, 2024
- Advertisement -

Swedish football fans head to Shrewsbury for TNS vs Djurgården

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Shrewsbury will today welcome around 2,000 Swedish football fans to the town as Oswestry’s The New Saints (TNS) play Djurgården in the Europa Conference League.

An aerial view of Shrewsbury

Officers from West Mercia Police have worked closely with Shrewsbury Town Football Club, who are hosting the game at the Croud Meadow stadium on behalf of TNS, as well as both competing clubs to ensure a safe and enjoyable match for all.

Supporters and residents will see an increase in officers on patrol around the stadium and local area throughout the day to offer assistance and reassurance.

- Advertisement -

T/Chief Superintendent Edd Williams, who is commander for the match, said: “The local community can expect to see Swedish football fans making their way to stadium from the town centre from around 3.30pm.

“We expect the fans to be in good spirits as they walk to the stadium, and the local community do not need to be concerned if they see a large gathering in the town tomorrow.

“Police Officers will be in and around the town centre engaging with supporters and the local community, ensuring everybody enjoys this safe fun family event.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to remind supporters that pyros are not permitted to be brought into the ground, as it is an offence, and we will look to take positive action against anyone who does.

“We will not accept any violent or intimidatory behaviour, and if you see our officers out and about, please take the opportunity to come and have a chat.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP