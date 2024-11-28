Stuart Anderson MP appointed as UK NATO Representative

Stuart Anderson MP for South Shropshire has vowed to be a strong voice for transatlantic defence and security, as he represented the UK at the 70th Annual Session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly.

Stuart was appointed to the UK Delegation on 5th November and represented the country in Canada at an international summit which took place between 22nd and 25th November in Montréal where he engaged with host country representatives, NATO, and high-level experts.

Stuart reported that he is “delighted” to have been appointed to the Assembly, which was founded in 1955 to promote dialogue between elected representatives from across the Alliance.

Its principal objective is to facilitate mutual understanding between parliamentarians from NATO countries and promote debate on key security challenges. Stuart added that it is an important forum for strengthening political will across the member-states and plays an active role in coordinating their response to Putin’s illegal invasion of Ukraine.

At the Annual Session, all 281 parliament members from the 32 NATO member states, alongside around 100 members from 25 partner countries and parliamentary bodies, addressed key topics on the Euro-Atlantic defence and security agenda.

They passed a series of resolutions distilled into policy recommendations for NATO governments – including asking them to future-proof the Alliance and strengthen support for Ukraine. The Assembly was also addressed by Canada’s Prime Minister, The Right Honourable Justin Trudeau.

Stuart and fellow members of the Assembly convened in a range of meetings, notably in the Assembly’s five committees and a plenary sitting addressed by its President, Gerald E. Connolly. Stuart was elected Vice-Chair of the Science and Technology Committee. It will consider the opportunities that this sector offers to address defence and security challenges faced by the Euro‑Atlantic area and beyond.

Stuart Anderson MP said:

“At this time of global instability, NATO remains the cornerstone of defence. As a veteran, I am delighted to continue serving my country as one of the UK’s 18 representatives on its Parliamentary Assembly. It is an integral forum, fostering mutual understanding between elected representatives throughout the Alliance.

“I will work with colleagues on the Assembly as a strong voice for transatlantic defence and security. Together, we will promote international dialogue and collaboration across the Alliance as it is the bedrock of our collecting security.”