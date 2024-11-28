Shropshire charity seeks supporters through fundraising scheme

A Shropshire charity dedicated to supporting children and young people across the county is urging people to sign up to a scheme that converts their purchases into charitable donations.

Youth leaders and young people at the charity’s Shrewsbury HQ

The appeal comes from Shropshire Youth Association (SYA – All About Youth) and means businesses and individuals can support the charity by simply buying goods or services through the scheme called easyfundraising.

Charity bosses say the scheme is completely free and easy to use, with over 8,000 retailers registered with the scheme, including Currys, John Lewis and Partners, Screwfix, The Train Line and Booking.com.

SYA has already raised more than £400 through easyfundraising, and Claire Purcell, community engagement and fundraising manager, said the money went directly to changing the lives of young people in Shropshire.

She said: “As a charity that relies on fundraising activities, sponsorship and donations, SYA is always looking at ways of making it easier for people to help us meet our ongoing commitments.

“It takes a lot of money to enable us to continue running our wide variety of programmes, youth clubs and other activities, which make a huge difference to the lives of so many children and young people across Shropshire.

“Easyfunding is particularly effective for businesses and we are asking companies to get involved on our behalf – it means SYA would receive donations when businesses make purchases.

“It can be so powerful if you run a business because you could raise hundreds of pounds for SYA by using the easyfunding website or app when buying supplies.

“The thousands of brands partnering easyfundraising will donate part of what you spend to a cause of your choice. It won’t cost you any extra as that is covered by the brand.

“When a business makes a purchase from the easyfunding website or app, a commission is generated, and easyfunding turns that into a donation.

“We would be really grateful to any business or individual who signs up because every penny helps us continue our work to support young people in so many positive ways.”

