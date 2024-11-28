Shrewsbury Market Hall customers to benefit from cycle delivery scheme

Shrewsbury Market Hall customers can now benefit from a free cycle home delivery service ahead of plans to roll out the scheme to independent businesses across the town centre.

Robin Nugent, of Iron & Rose; Pip Tudor, of Minimise; Mark Fermor and Jason King, of Shrophire Cycle Hub, and Deputy Mayor of Shrewsbury Councillor Alex Wagner

The scheme has been launched by Shropshire Cycle Hub with the help of Shrewsbury Town Council, which has supplied two electric cargo bikes, and Shropshire Council.

It follows the huge success of a similar cycle delivery scheme launched by the hub at Wellington Market two years ago. The cycle hub is now looking to recruit more volunteers to help it run its Shrewsbury service.

Customers living within three miles of the town centre can buy supplies from their favourite market stalls and book to have the goods delivered to their home or workplace, 10am to 2pm, Thursdays to Saturdays.

The intention is to start the service within the market hall, before expanding it to other independent businesses within the town centre. There is no charge to either customer or trader and traders can also use it for the delivery of supplies.

Customers can order goods in advance with a trader then book delivery by email, phone, text message or through the trader. They can also shop in the market and then get their heavy bags delivered home for them.

Unpaid hub volunteers deliver the goods via e-cargo bike. The bikes are equipped with large panniers and can hold a euro crate.

We are delighted to be supporting the town with our new Cycle Delivery Service,” said hub organiser Jason King.

“We are looking to roll out the scheme to all town centre independent traders, individuals and organisations who can choose to utilise our delivery service or apply to trial one of our e-cargo bikes for their own use. We are also looking for volunteer riders to help run the service.”

Market Tenant Liaison Manager Amy Williams said: “The majority of market traders are not able to offer their own delivery service, so this initiative helps them boost the range of services available to customers.

“And for market businesses, who do offer a delivery service, the cycle hub scheme means they can have goods delivered locally via a more sustainable mode of transport. It’s much better for the environment and it’s free to customer and trader.

“Customers can still come and do their shopping in the market, but they don’t have to worry about struggling with heavy bags because volunteer cyclists will deliver to their door.”

Deliveries can be booked by emailing: bookings@shropshirecyclehub.uk or by calling or texting 07523 930455. Customers can also ask the trader to arrange the delivery.

Shropshire Cycle Hub offers various services to the public in Shrewsbury, Telford and Oswestry, ranging from cycle repairs and e-bike hire to deliveries and a free Saturday rickshaw service in Shrewsbury town centre. All services are provided by volunteers.