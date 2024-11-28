Patient support app marks milestone with 10,000 patients registered

A dedicated app, which aims to support patients through their orthopaedic care at Shropshire’s specialist orthopaedic hospital, has reached a major milestone – with 10,000 patients now being registered on the app.

myrecovery, which was developed by surgeons to support patients to prepare for and recover from surgery

myrecovery, which was developed by surgeons to support patients to prepare for and recover from surgery, first launched at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital in September 2022 for foot and ankle patients.

It has since been rolled out to patients under the care of arthroplasty, sports injuries and upper limb specialities across the Oswestry-based hospital, and now more widely to all musculoskeletal patients who are registered with a GP in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin.

- Advertisement -

Sammy Davies, Quality Outcomes Manager and myrecovery Lead, said: “It’s fantastic that so many patients have now registered to use myrecovery – and we continue to receive really positive feedback on the app.

“A total of 79% of patients said that the app has made them feel more informed and empowered about their procedure, while 84% of users would recommend the app to others going through a similar procedure.”

The app aims to deliver the right information at the right time such as articles, videos and an information library which is specific to treatment and automatically updates as a patient progresses through their treatment journey.

There are also surveys to help better manage a patient’s progress, which are monitored by the Quality Outcomes Team.

Sammy added: “The app is also benefitting a variety of teams across the hospital, including pharmacy who use it for medication reminders and pain management information; infection prevention and control who monitor patients for wound infections post-surgery; and occupational therapy who benefit from equipment height forms and an exercise tracker; among more.

“We also take onboard feedback left by patients to continue to grow and develop the content available. For example, we had feedback that it’s easier to pay attention to videos than a page of words, so we are working with the Medical Illustration Team to make more video content available to patients.”

For more about myrecovery, see rjah.nhs.uk/patients-visitors/patient-apps-and-systems/myrecovery-app/.