Ludlow bus routes adjusted to better serve residents

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Some adjustments are to be made to Ludlow bus timetables following requests from local people and service users.

It follows the launch of the dedicated Ludlow Park & Ride service in October 2024, along with slight amendments to the town services.

From Saturday 30 November 2024, the standalone 722 Ludlow Park & Ride service will now serve all stops along Sheet Road in and out of town to allow more connections for local residents accessing the town.

And the 703 town service operating in the middle of the day will now serve Parys Road on both journeys, ensuring local residents have access throughout the day.

Ian Nellins, Shropshire Council’s deputy Leader and Cabinet member with responsibility for public transport, said:

“I was delighted that we were able to make improvements to Ludlow’s park and ride and town centre services in October. These were welcomed by many people but we also had some valuable feedback that we have taken on board and used to further improve the new services.”

Service Information

The 702, 703 and 722 services are operated by Minsterley Motors.

The 722 park and ride bus operates from the ECO park and provides an service to Ludlow Railway Station, Corve Street and the Assembly Rooms.

It operates from 7.30am until 5.30pm, Monday to Saturday and the fare will be just £1 return until 31 March 2025.

