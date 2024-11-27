Telford MP raises Ironbridge flooding challenges in Parliament

Shaun Davies has addressed the persistent local flooding challenges for Ironbridge in Parliament. The MP for Telford said every time the flood barriers go up, it delivers a hammer blow to our local economy.

Shaun said: “Yesterday, in the House of Commons I raised the persistent flooding challenges we face in Ironbridge, particularly the reliance on temporary flood barriers during each flood event.

“The Cabinet Minister has agreed to visit and see for himself the ‘hammer blow’ of the economy and homes.

“The anxiety among residents and businesses remains high and especially at this time of year with extreme weather like Storm Bert this past weekend.

“I welcome the Government’s review of the flood funding formula as an important step toward finding a lasting solution.

“I am fully committed to advocating for permanent flood protection for properties and working with fellow ‘River Severn MPs’ to adopt a whole-river approach that addresses flood risks at their source.”