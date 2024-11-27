Sod-cutting launches work on £20m retirement village in Newport

A new £20 million retirement community in Newport will be a huge benefit for older residents who want to “right-size” and stay in the town.

Civic leaders at the sod-cutting ceremony

Civic leaders attending a sod-cutting ceremony welcomed the new development, saying it would address a shortage of good quality, smaller homes in Newport.

Work on site by award-winning contractor McPhillips was officially launched at the ground-breaking last week, which was also attended by representatives from developer-operator Untold Living.

Following completion, Untold Living will maintain and operate the retirement community, comprising 61 apartments and 15 bungalows, alongside an on-site bistro, just off the A41 opposite Mere Park Garden Centre.

The development will provide supportive age-appropriate housing in Newport, offering homes for purchase or rent, along with optional 24-hour on-site care that residents can access as needed.

Untold Living and McPhillips were joined by Newport councillors Rachel Keen, Bill Harper and Rodney Pitt who were keen to learn more about the scheme.

McPhillips director Chris Walker said: “We are really looking forward to developing this scheme for Untold Living and for Newport and the official sod-cutting marks an important first milestone.

“This development will provide more choice for people in Newport who are retired or approaching their retirement meaning they can downsize and stay in the local area.

“There’s also significant benefit for the local community through our directly employed workforce and our established local supply chain. And of course, for the environment too, given we’re only based a few miles up the road.”

Amy Herbert, director of operations for Untold Living, added: “Today marks a significant milestone in our commitment to delivering communities that support modern retirees wanting to right-size, do so affordably and with ease.

“As both developer and operator, we’re long-term partners of Newport’s wider community as well as our residents, and we look forward to continuing to invest in the area over the coming years.”

Supporting the scheme, Councillor Rodney Pitt added: “There is a real shortage of good quality, smaller housing in the town and this development will enable retired older people who are settled in Newport to stay in the town but in much more manageable accommodation. I see this being a huge benefit to people locally.”

Work to construct the new village, which is located off Palisade Close, is expected to take 18 months.

Untold currently has a 68-unit retirement community in Wiltshire and an in-house CQC regulated care business.

McPhillips is one of the Midlands’ biggest construction companies and has delivered more than 140 projects as principal contractor with a value of £300million in the last five years.

It recently completed the refurbishment of Telford Fire Station on Stafford Park and employs more than 240 people at its Hortonwood site in Telford.