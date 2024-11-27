Shropshire Council to carry out budget consultation over plans to make savings

Shropshire Council is proposing several measures to reduce its budget for the next year as it faces significant financial challenges.

The local authority is facing a significant financial crisis, driven by rising demand for social care and increased costs. To address this, the council is proposing a series of budget cuts and service reductions.

Among the ideas proposed to go out to public consultation next month include reviewing collections for household waste, park and ride services in Ludlow and Shrewsbury, charges for social care and civil enforcement of issues such as dog fouling, litter and parking.

The council says the consultation will form a key part of its budget setting process for 2025/26. More detail about the areas to be reviewed, which have been discussed by a cross-party budget group, will be published when the budget consultation starts during December.

A report to the Transformation and Improvement Overview Scrutiny Committee on Monday next week outlines the work of a new collaborative, cross-party budget process involving leaders from all political groups on the council.

In 2024/25, the council is on track to save a record £47m from its day-to-day spending budget, following £40m of savings made in the previous year.

This has included introducing a subscription charge for garden waste, a resizing programme that will reduce the council by around 540 posts, and moving out of Shirehall headquarters to the smaller Guildhall in Shrewsbury town centre, which it already owns.

However, it is certain that further budget savings will be needed next year as demand for social care continues to grow, cost pressures remain and the council needs to cover off further savings it has yet to deliver.

Much of this can be achieved by changing how the council operates, reducing staff wherever possible through vacancy management and voluntary redundancy, and reducing spend on major contracts, while the collaborative budget process highlights the themes that through consultation can be explored in more detail.

Lezley Picton, leader of Shropshire Council said:

“We’ve been consistent and clear about the scale of financial challenge we face from a growing need for social care, in particular, and rising costs, just like councils all over the country.

“People in Shropshire are feeling the effect of changes we’ve had to make this year, such as charging for garden waste.

“However, more difficult decisions are needed to ensure that we continue on the path towards a financially sustainable future.

“I’m grateful to all political group leaders on Shropshire Council for their discussion in gathering these themes for consultation on the difficult choices that lie ahead. We must build on this momentum together and continue to close the gap for future years.

“In December, this public consultation will provide more detail on a number of areas for review, seeking the views of people across Shropshire and setting out some of decisions we face to ensure we become a financially sustainable council.”

The survey is expected to launch in the week commencing 9 December 2024 and will be promoted widely so everybody in Shropshire can have their say.

Click here to view the report in full.