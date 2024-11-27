1.1 C
Shropshire
Thursday, November 28, 2024
Oswestry Town Council to discuss potential Post Office closure tonight

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

An Extraordinary Council Meeting of Oswestry Town Council will take place this evening to discuss the potential closure of Oswestry Post Office and consider what action the Council can take to protect this vital community service.

Oswestry Post Office located on Willow Street in the town. Image: Google Street View
The Post Office announced the possible closure as part of a major overhaul earlier this month.

The Mayor of Oswestry, Cllr Mike Isherwood, has called the meeting.

He said: “Many councillors, Oswestry residents, and those of neighbouring parishes will be extremely concerned to read that the Oswestry Branch of the Post Office is at risk of closure. The branch provides a range of important services to our community, and it is vital that these are safeguarded.”

The Council meeting is open to members of the public to attend either in person or virtually. The meeting will be at The Guildhall this evening at 7pm.

The agenda includes an opportunity for members of the public to ask questions during the public participation section at the beginning of the meeting, elected members will then discuss the matter in hand.

