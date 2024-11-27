Lexus Wheelchair Tennis National Finals returning to Shropshire this week

The Lexus Wheelchair Tennis National Finals return to Shropshire this week.

Shropshire’s Geoff Perkins is playing in this week’s Lexus Wheelchair Tennis National Finals at The Shrewsbury Club. Photo: Getty Images for the LTA

The tournament, which takes place between Thursday and Sunday, is the culmination of the LTA’s domestic calendar of Regional Wheelchair Tennis Series events.

Held on the indoor courts at The Shrewsbury Club, which was recently acquired by David Lloyd Clubs, the event will feature players from across the country.

A number of national titles will be decided in men’s, women’s, quad, novice and junior singles and doubles.

More than 30 players from across Great Britain, including Shropshire’s Geoff Perkins, will play in the tournament, which was first hosted by The Shrewsbury Club in 2017.

“We are always pleased to welcome the Wheelchair Tennis National Finals to Shropshire,” said Tennis Shropshire chair Fiona Jones.

“It’s a privilege to have such a prestigious event in the county and the tennis is always of the highest standard.”

Matt Grover, the Wheelchair Tennis National Finals tournament director and LTA Wheelchair Talent Pathway Manager, added: “The National Finals has long been a vital milestone for many of Britain’s most celebrated wheelchair tennis players, helping to shape their journeys to the top.

“With the incredible momentum sparked by the success of the Paris 2024 Paralympics, this year’s event promises to inspire the next generation. It’s a chance for rising stars to challenge seasoned competitors.”

Philip Fielding, Naomie Tarver and Gary Cox, the men’s, women’s and quad singles champions respectively last year, all feature in this week’s event.

The Lexus Wheelchair Tennis National Finals has become a popular part of the tennis calendar at The Shrewsbury Club.

The Sundorne Road venue recently staged the Lexus W100 Shrewsbury – the biggest women’s tennis tournament, outside of the grass court season, to be played in the UK this year – which was won by Sonay Kartal, the current British number three.