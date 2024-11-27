Arrest made after assault in Wellington leaves driver in critical condition

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward following a serious assault in Wellington, which has left a man in a critical condition.

The incident took place on Haygate Road in Wellington at around 3.50pm on Tuesday 26 November involving the drivers of two cars, where driver of a blue Ford Fiesta allegedly assaulted the driver of a silver Citroen Picasso.

The Citroen driver, a man aged in his 50s, was left with a serious head injury and was taken to hospital for further treatment, where he remains in a critical condition.

- Advertisement -

A man, aged 35, has since been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily and remains in police custody as the investigation continues.

Detective Sergeant Osman Malik, from Telford’s Reactive CID Team, said: “We are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident as it can help us with our investigation.

“We are particularly keen to speak to a number of witnesses who stopped to help the victim, as if they haven’t already spoken to us, may have information that can assist with our enquiries.”

Any witnesses, or anyone with dashcam footage, is asked to get in touch by emailing dl-gcid@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident 278i of November 26, 2024.

Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. It is 100% anonymous, they never ask your name, and they cannot trace your call or IP address. You can contact them online or by calling 0800 555 111.