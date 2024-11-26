New restaurant brings authentic Italian flavours to Shifnal

Radici’s, the family-run Italian restaurant group with locations in Albrighton, Droitwich and Pershore, has opened its latest branch in the heart of Shifnal.

Luca Gallito, Shifnal Mayor Ellen Moore and Mario Brunetti outside the restaurant

The new restaurant, which was officially opened on Friday 22 November by Mayor of Shifnal Cllr Ellen Moore is located in the historic building formerly known as Latimers, and will offer a warm and inviting atmosphere where locals and visitors can enjoy authentic Italian cuisine.

Run by Luca Gallito, Mario Brunetti and Lorenzo Rossi, Radici’s has established a reputation for high-quality, freshly prepared Italian dishes using only the finest locally sourced ingredients. The trio share a passion for celebrating traditional Italian cooking while embracing the culinary creativity of modern cuisine.

The Shifnal restaurant marks an exciting new chapter in the Radici’s story, with a carefully curated menu that stays true to the flavours and techniques of their Italian heritage.

Guests can expect a wide selection of freshly made pastas, delicious antipasti and mouthwatering desserts alongside an extensive wine list featuring both Italian classics and handpicked local selections. As always, Radici’s focuses on delivering a family-friendly dining experience, with an emphasis on bringing people together around a shared table.

“We are incredibly excited to bring Radici’s to Shifnal, a town that has such a vibrant community and a rich history,” said co-owner Luca Gallito. “This location is special to us, and we feel it is the perfect place to continue our family’s tradition of serving delicious, authentic Italian food with a warm and welcoming atmosphere.”

The story of Radici’s began over a decade ago when the founders decided to combine their expertise in cooking and hospitality to create a restaurant that felt like an extension of their own homes. The name “Radici” – which means “roots” in Italian – reflects their dedication to family values, tradition, and the deep connection they feel to their culinary heritage. What began as a small family venture has since grown into a thriving group of restaurants, each known for its personal touch and commitment to excellence.

“We want Radici’s to be more than just a place to eat – we want it to be a hub for the community, a place where people can gather, celebrate, and enjoy great food together,” said co-owner Mario Brunetti. “Shifnal has so much to offer, and we’re excited to be part of this wonderful town.”

Mayor Ellen Moore said, “It is fantastic to see investment into Shifnal and the arrival to Radici’s is testament that our town is on the up. We have had a fantastic year in Shifnal with Love Shifnal bringing a host of events and promotions to our town which was topped by a superb Christmas Lights Switch On event run by Shropshire Festivals this weekend. The arrival of a fabulous restaurant like Radici’s is the icing on the cake for a great Shifnal year.”