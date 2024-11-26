Melverley Bridge reopens following repair work

Repairs to the supporting piers of Melverley Bridge, near Crew Green, have been completed with the bridge now open for use with a current weight restriction of 7.5 tonnes.

Melverley Bridge. Image: Google Street View

Working together, Shropshire Council and Powys County Council are in discussions to consider how unrestricted access can be returned to Melverley Bridge and what funding arrangements may be required for the necessary works. These discussions are ongoing as repair and/or replacement solutions are developed.

Shropshire Council is currently investigating with its maintenance contractor (Kier) the feasibility of localised repair or methods to enable replacement of the bridge in accelerated timeframes. Both councils are acutely aware of the difficulties the current weight restrictions are creating for local farming communities and are keen that concerns are addressed without delay.

To minimise any further disruption to local farming communities, Powys County Council has agreed to postpone implementing a width restriction on nearby Llandrinio Bridge until further works to Melverley Bridge are complete and the weight restriction removed.

Llandrinio bridge is a narrow, listed structure which has suffered significant damage to the walls/parapets and bridge structure due to collisions and continued use by large and heavy vehicles. Work to introduce measures to stop any further damage will be introduced at a later date.

Dan Morris, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for highways:

“I’m pleased that this work has now been completed and that the bridge is open again to vehicles below the 7.5t weight limit – and I’d like to thank all involved. We’ll now work closely with Powys County Council so that the bridge can be opened to all traffic as soon as possible.”

Jackie Charlton, Powys County’s Council’s Cabinet member for a greener Powys, said:

“Maintaining the county’s road network and bridges is a continuous task, made more difficult when structures are often no longer fit for purpose with larger vehicles and an increasing volume of traffic. Working together with colleagues from Shropshire Council, we are hoping to develop a plan of action to get the flow of traffic on Melverley Bridge back to normal as soon as possible.”

Shropshire Council sasy that further updates on the plans for Melverley Bridge will be provided as options and proposals are developed.