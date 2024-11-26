9 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Breakfast Club helping to keep the cold at bay

A retirement living scheme in Telford is opening its doors to local people in need of a warm space and companionship this winter.

Trish Fryer at Bridle Breakfast club
Trish Fryer at Bridle Breakfast club

Run by The Wrekin Housing Group, the Bridle Breakfast Club meets on Monday mornings, offering a breakfast and a shared sense of community for older people facing loneliness and the challenge of rising fuel prices.

Every two weeks, guests at Bridle Court can enjoy a hot bap, a warm drink, a quiz and a friendly game or two, while connecting with others in a welcoming space. The sessions are organised by Katrina Pooler, activities coordinator for The Wrekin Housing Group, and supported by volunteers.

Katrina said: “We’re thrilled to keep the Bridle Breakfast Club going. What began last winter has become a close-knit group, open to anyone who wants to come along. For some, it’s the only hot meal or company they’ll have all day. Winter can be isolating and this is a way we can reach out to each other and share a little warmth.”

Trish lives on Bridle Court and has been coming along to the breakfast club since it first started. She said:

“The butties are always good and we have a quiz and a game or two after. We’re usually here for a couple of hours and it’s really good fun. There’s always a good turn out and not everyone is from Bridle Court. For a lot of us its company and if someone is missing you wonder why and can check in on them. Plus, it’s lovely and warm here!”

Veronica and Denise are mother and daughter and come along to the club together. Denise became a full-time carer for her mother after being made redundant. Neither are tenants of The Wrekin Housing Group but appreciate the comfort of joining others.

Veronica said: “I started coming along and met some of the people here. It makes a nice change and its company too. We get to meet different people and it’s nice to be amongst others.”

Pauline is a dedicated volunteer at the club, assisting with activities and sometimes simply offering a listening ear. She also acts as a trip buddy, judges gardening competitions and helps host afternoon teas.

She said: “It’s somewhere they feel safe and somewhere they feel they can talk to you and ask questions. One gentleman once asked for advice on how to use his new air fryer. Another lady was having problems with her water bill and didn’t know where to turn to. I like to get involved in the quiz too – I help a couple of ladies; between us we know lots of different things. I love hearing their stories.”

The Bridle Breakfast Club runs every other Monday from 10am to 12 noon and welcomes all, with a small fee for food and games.

