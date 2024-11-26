Arrest made following discovery of cannabis farm in Brookside, Telford

A man has been arrested after officers discovered a cannabis farm following a successful warrant at an address in Telford yesterday.

Generic image of a cannabis plant

The discovery was made on Bishopdale in Brookside by Telford Neighbourhood Crime Fighting Team (NCFT) and Brookside and The Nedge Safer Neighbourhood Teams.

When officers entered the property, they found 207 mature plants, which hold an estimated street value of around £173,000. There was also evidence within the property to suggest the electrical supply had also been tampered with.

One man, aged 23, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of production of cannabis.

Sergeant Matt Corfield, from the NCFT, said: “We executed the warrant in response to concerns within the local community, and upon entering the property, we discovered around more than 200 plants.

“We are pleased to have disrupted this illegal enterprise, which may be linked to an organised criminal gang whose actions reap harm on the communities we are here to protect and serve.

“The drugs they sell have a negative impact on our communities and can lead to other criminality, or the harm and exploitation of vulnerable people.

“Shutting down this grow shows we will not tolerate criminal activity within our communities, and that we will act on information provided to us by the public.”