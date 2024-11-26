9 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, November 26, 2024
- Advertisement -

Arrest made following discovery of cannabis farm in Brookside, Telford

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A man has been arrested after officers discovered a cannabis farm following a successful warrant at an address in Telford yesterday.

Generic image of a cannabis plant
Generic image of a cannabis plant

The discovery was made on Bishopdale in Brookside by Telford Neighbourhood Crime Fighting Team (NCFT) and Brookside and The Nedge Safer Neighbourhood Teams.

When officers entered the property, they found 207 mature plants, which hold an estimated street value of around £173,000. There was also evidence within the property to suggest the electrical supply had also been tampered with.

- Advertisement -

One man, aged 23, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of production of cannabis.

Sergeant Matt Corfield, from the NCFT, said: “We executed the warrant in response to concerns within the local community, and upon entering the property, we discovered around more than 200 plants.

“We are pleased to have disrupted this illegal enterprise, which may be linked to an organised criminal gang whose actions reap harm on the communities we are here to protect and serve.

“The drugs they sell have a negative impact on our communities and can lead to other criminality, or the harm and exploitation of vulnerable people.

“Shutting down this grow shows we will not tolerate criminal activity within our communities, and that we will act on information provided to us by the public.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP