Storm Bert leads to flood warnings and alerts across Shropshire

Storm Bert and melting snow due to milder weather at the weekend has led to flooding and disruption across Shropshire.
Yesterday, the A49 was closed between the B4371 near Church Stretton and A4103 (Holmer, near Hereford), due to flooding following heavy rainfall.
Train services were also disrupted on the Heart of Wales line.
Two people were rescued by the fire service after becoming trapped in a vehicle in floodwater at Middleton, Ludlow.
Roads Affected by Flooding
Flooding on the roads can be reported to Shropshire Council via the Fix My Street app, the Council website, or by calling 0345 678 9006.
Train Services
Due to the impact of Storm Bert Transport for Wales services are currently suspended between Newort (Wales) and Shrewsbury, passengers are advised not to travel.
https://tickets.trc.cymru/#/all-updates
Car Park Closures
Frankwell Main and Riverside car parks in Shrewsbury are closed due to flooding.
Resident and season ticket holders can move their vehicles to Raven Meadow multi-storey car park. If the entry barrier does not open, take a ticket and your permit details to the office when you have parked.
If you’re visiting Shrewsbury town centre Shropshire Council recommends using park and ride, which is just £1 return from the Oxon, Meole and Harlescott sites (and FREE for accompanied children under 16).
Flood Warnings
River Vyrnwy at Maesbrook
River Vyrnwy at Melverley
River Severn at Pentre
River Severn at the Showground and The Quarry, Shrewsbury
Flood Alerts
Severn Vyrnwy confluence
River Severn in Shropshire
Lower Teme
Upper Teme
River Worfe
Tern and Perry catchments
River Dee catchment from Whitchurch to Chester
Listen to Updates
We’re broadcasting updates on the latest flooding affecting Shropshire’s roads and rails on our radio station, here’s how to listen:
Online at https://www.shropshirelive.com/radio/
Download our free mobile app – search for ‘Shropshire Live’ in your phone’s app store.
Ask Alexa to “Enable Shropshire Live” if you haven’t already and then “Play Shropshire Live” after that.