6.7 C
Shropshire
Monday, November 25, 2024
- Advertisement -

Storm Bert leads to flood warnings and alerts across Shropshire

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Storm Bert and melting snow due to milder weather at the weekend has led to flooding and disruption across Shropshire.

Flood defences in place at Frankwell, Shrewsbury. Photo: Chris Pritchard
Flood defences in place at Frankwell, Shrewsbury. Photo: Chris Pritchard

Yesterday, the A49 was closed between the B4371 near Church Stretton and A4103 (Holmer, near Hereford), due to flooding following heavy rainfall.

Train services were also disrupted on the Heart of Wales line.

- Advertisement -

Two people were rescued by the fire service after becoming trapped in a vehicle in floodwater at Middleton, Ludlow.

Roads Affected by Flooding

Flooding on the roads can be reported to Shropshire Council via the Fix My Street app, the Council website, or by calling 0345 678 9006.

Train Services

Due to the impact of Storm Bert Transport for Wales services are currently suspended between Newort (Wales) and Shrewsbury, passengers are advised not to travel.

https://tickets.trc.cymru/#/all-updates

Car Park Closures

Frankwell Main and Riverside car parks in Shrewsbury are closed due to flooding.

Resident and season ticket holders can move their vehicles to Raven Meadow multi-storey car park. If the entry barrier does not open, take a ticket and your permit details to the office when you have parked.

If you’re visiting Shrewsbury town centre Shropshire Council recommends using park and ride, which is just £1 return from the Oxon, Meole and Harlescott sites (and FREE for accompanied children under 16).

Flood Warnings

River Vyrnwy at Maesbrook
River Vyrnwy at Melverley
River Severn at Pentre
River Severn at the Showground and The Quarry, Shrewsbury

Flood Alerts

Severn Vyrnwy confluence
River Severn in Shropshire
Lower Teme
Upper Teme
River Worfe
Tern and Perry catchments
River Dee catchment from Whitchurch to Chester

Listen to Updates

We’re broadcasting updates on the latest flooding affecting Shropshire’s roads and rails on our radio station, here’s how to listen:

Online at https://www.shropshirelive.com/radio/

Download our free mobile app – search for ‘Shropshire Live’ in your phone’s app store.

Ask Alexa to “Enable Shropshire Live” if you haven’t already and then “Play Shropshire Live” after that.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP