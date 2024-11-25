Storm Bert leads to flood warnings and alerts across Shropshire

Storm Bert and melting snow due to milder weather at the weekend has led to flooding and disruption across Shropshire.

Flood defences in place at Frankwell, Shrewsbury. Photo: Chris Pritchard

Yesterday, the A49 was closed between the B4371 near Church Stretton and A4103 (Holmer, near Hereford), due to flooding following heavy rainfall.

Train services were also disrupted on the Heart of Wales line.

Two people were rescued by the fire service after becoming trapped in a vehicle in floodwater at Middleton, Ludlow.

Roads Affected by Flooding

Flooding on the roads can be reported to Shropshire Council via the Fix My Street app, the Council website, or by calling 0345 678 9006.

Train Services

Due to the impact of Storm Bert Transport for Wales services are currently suspended between Newort (Wales) and Shrewsbury, passengers are advised not to travel.

https://tickets.trc.cymru/#/all-updates

Car Park Closures

Frankwell Main and Riverside car parks in Shrewsbury are closed due to flooding.

Resident and season ticket holders can move their vehicles to Raven Meadow multi-storey car park. If the entry barrier does not open, take a ticket and your permit details to the office when you have parked.

If you’re visiting Shrewsbury town centre Shropshire Council recommends using park and ride, which is just £1 return from the Oxon, Meole and Harlescott sites (and FREE for accompanied children under 16).

Flood Warnings

River Vyrnwy at Maesbrook

River Vyrnwy at Melverley

River Severn at Pentre

River Severn at the Showground and The Quarry, Shrewsbury

Flood Alerts

Severn Vyrnwy confluence

River Severn in Shropshire

Lower Teme

Upper Teme

River Worfe

Tern and Perry catchments

River Dee catchment from Whitchurch to Chester

Listen to Updates

We’re broadcasting updates on the latest flooding affecting Shropshire’s roads and rails on our radio station, here’s how to listen:

