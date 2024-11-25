6.7 C
Appeal after ‘Ebenezer Scrooge’ gravestone destroyed in Shrewsbury

Police in Shrewsbury are appealing for witnesses after the gravestone of the famous Charles Dickens’ character, Ebenezer Scrooge, was destroyed.

The gravestone of the famous Charles Dickens' character, Ebenezer Scrooge, has been destroyed. Photo: West Mercia Police
The vandalism is believed to have happened within the last three days, where the headstone belonging to the fictional character has been broken.

The grave, which is located at St Chad’s Church in Claremont Hill, was used in the 1984 film A Christmas Carol.

Once filming was completed the inscribed stone used as Ebenezer Scrooge’s grave remained in the church grounds and has since become a popular tourist attraction within the town.

PC Jono Lightfoot, said: “We are carrying out a number of enquiries to understand what led to the gravestone being destroyed, and we are appealing to the public for their help.

“If you were in the area between Thursday 21 November and yesterday, and witnessed any unusual behaviour, please get in touch as it may help with our enquiries.

“You can contact me by emailing me at jono.lightfoot@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident number 288i of November 24, 2024.”

Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. It is 100% anonymous, they never ask your name, and they cannot trace your call or IP address. You can contact them online or by calling 0800 555 111.

The gravestone was popular with visitors to the town. Photo: Chris Pritchard
