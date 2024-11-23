Transport for Wales services resume between Wolverhampton and Birmingham

Transport for Wales services between Shrewsbury and Birmingham International are returning to normal today after a week of disruption.

Services have been terminating at Wolverhampton due to a shortage of trains as they undergo heavy maintenance checks and autumn-related repairs.

Earlier this week the MP for Telford Shaun Davies wrote to both Transport for Wales and West Midlands Railway regarding the recent disruption to services by both operators.

In response the MP said that Transport for Wales have confirmed they are investing £800 million in brand-new trains, improving reliability and comfort.



This December, Transport for Wales will also introduce significant timetable changes across the Wales and Borders network, with more consistent departure times and better platform allocations, especially in the Midlands.

The MP said he would work to secure investment in the line between Shrewsbury and Birmingham and persuade Transport for the West Midlands to improve their service for Telford.