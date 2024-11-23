14 C
Shropshire
Saturday, November 23, 2024
- Advertisement -

Transport for Wales services resume between Wolverhampton and Birmingham

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Transport for Wales services between Shrewsbury and Birmingham International are returning to normal today after a week of disruption.

Services have been terminating at Wolverhampton due to a shortage of trains as they undergo heavy maintenance checks and autumn-related repairs.

Earlier this week the MP for Telford Shaun Davies wrote to both Transport for Wales and West Midlands Railway regarding the recent disruption to services by both operators.

- Advertisement -

In response the MP said that Transport for Wales have confirmed they are investing £800 million in brand-new trains, improving reliability and comfort.

This December, Transport for Wales will also introduce significant timetable changes across the Wales and Borders network, with more consistent departure times and better platform allocations, especially in the Midlands.

The MP said he would work to secure investment in the line between Shrewsbury and Birmingham and persuade Transport for the West Midlands to improve their service for Telford.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP