Telford Homebase among 74 stores up for sale as chain collapses

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Homebase’s Wrekin Retail Park store in Telford is among 74 stores up for sale after the DIY chain entered administration.

Homebase at Wrekin Retail Park. Image: Google Street View
Homebase at Wrekin Retail Park. Image: Google Street View

Administrators struck a deal to sell the business to retail group CDS, which owns The Range and Wilko, securing the future of up to 1,600 jobs and 70 stores.

However, the future of 2,000 other workers and its remaining stores including Telford was left hanging in the balance.

Administrators have set a deadline of November 29 for potential suitors to buy the remaining stores, amid efforts to secure more funds for creditors.

Homebase’s collapse came amid reports that banking giant Wells Fargo declined to extend the group’s lending facility due to concerns about its finances.

The concerns arose as the retailer waits for around £5 million to be remitted back to it in tax rebates.

