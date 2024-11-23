National award for Telford College business tutor

A Telford College business lecturer has won a national award in a competition celebrating ‘excellence in education’.

Samantha Bailey with her certificate

Samantha Bailey has been highly commended in the Further Education Lecturer of the Year category at this year’s Pearson National Teaching Awards.

Colleagues describe her as an ‘inspirational’ lecturer who develops a real connection with her students, and consistently delivers fantastic results.

- Advertisement -

“I was completely overwhelmed when I was told I’d won this award,” said Samantha, who has worked at Telford College for the past five years and teaches Business and CIPD from level one through to degree level.

“I love what I do, and really enjoy hearing progression stories from our students – how they use the skills which they have learned in the jobs to further their careers. That is very rewarding.”

Samantha began her career at the college on a part-time basis, combining it with a job in retail after graduating from a London university with a degree in business.

“It was a chance for me to dip my toe in the water to see if teaching was for me. I loved it, and haven’t looked back since,” she said.

The competition’s organisers said: “The mission of the Pearson National Teaching Awards is to celebrate and recognise excellence in education.

“Everyone who has been entered for an Award should feel a sense of professional pride that they have been recognised by their colleagues.

“The stories we heard from schools, colleges, and early years settings across the UK have been simply inspirational yet again, and our judges had a tremendously difficult task.”

Teresa Hughes, Telford College’s director of business, education and professional studies, said: “From the moment Sam came into college for her first interview with us, she has been a breath of fresh air.

“She has the ability to light up a classroom. The students absolutely love her, and she is never afraid of trying something new. She is a real asset to our team, and richly deserves this award.”