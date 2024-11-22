Woman appears in court charged with murder of Newport father-of-three

A 34-year-old woman has been charged with the murder of a 29-year-old father-of-three from Newport.
Amy Pugh, of Stafford Road, Wolverhampton, appeared at Birmingham Crown Court on Friday via video link. She did not enter a plea.
The victim, Kyle Pugh, died on March 23, 2022, a day after police were called to a property on Aston Drive in Newport.
Pugh was remanded in custody and is next due at Stafford Crown Court on January 10, 2025.
A provisional trial date has been set for March 24, 2025, and is expected to last two weeks.