Friday, November 22, 2024
Woman appears in court charged with murder of Newport father-of-three

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A 34-year-old woman has been charged with the murder of a 29-year-old father-of-three from Newport.

Kyle Pugh, 29, known widely by his nickname Fringe, died on Wednesday 29 March 2022
Amy Pugh, of Stafford Road, Wolverhampton, appeared at Birmingham Crown Court on Friday via video link. She did not enter a plea.

The victim, Kyle Pugh, died on March 23, 2022, a day after police were called to a property on Aston Drive in Newport.

Pugh was remanded in custody and is next due at Stafford Crown Court on January 10, 2025.

A provisional trial date has been set for March 24, 2025, and is expected to last two weeks.

News

News

Entertainment

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Features

Business

Features

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

