Warning issued over muddy roads after cyclist is injured

Shropshire’s road users are being urged to be aware of mud on the county’s roads after a cyclist was injured on a road near Trefonen after slipping on mud, and after other concerns were raised with Shropshire Council.

Meanwhile, the NFU has issued advice to farmers asking them to familiarise themselves with the law relating to mud left of the road from farming activity, saying that “now is the time to be mindful of mud on the road and the hazard it can present to motorists.”

Dan Morris, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for highways, said:

“Agriculture is one of Shropshire’s key industries, making a big contribution to the county’s economy, so it is inevitable that throughout the year agricultural vehicles have to share the road with other motorists.

“We know that most farmers and agricultural contractors do what they can to safely clear mud from the roads but, along with the NFU, we want to remind them that mud on the road from farming activity can be a hazard, and we encourage all farmers and contractors to read the NFU advice and familiarise themselves with the law relating to this issue.

“Concerns have been raised with the council about mud on roads, and we’re keen to work with the NFU and our farmers and contractors to help ensure that our roads are safe for all.

“We would also ask other motorists to bear with the farming community at busy times and be aware of farm vehicles when out and about on the county’s roads.”