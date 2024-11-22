Town Council calls meeting to discuss potential closure of Oswestry Post Office

An Extraordinary Council Meeting of Oswestry Town Council will take place next week to discuss the potential closure of Oswestry Post Office.

Oswestry Post Office located on Willow Street in the town. Image: Google Street View

The Post Office announced the possible closure as part of a major overhaul earlier this month.

The planned closure of Oswestry Post Office threatens to leave many residents without easy access to essential postal and banking services, which are particularly important for elderly residents, small businesses, and those without access to reliable public transport.

The Mayor of Oswestry Cllr Mike Isherwood has called the meeting, with the council considering what action it can take to protect this vital community service.

Cllr Isherwood said: “Many councillors, Oswestry residents and those of neighbouring parishes will be extremely concerned to read that the Oswestry Branch of the Post Office is at risk of closure. The branch provides a range of important services to our community, and it is vital that these are safeguarded.”

This Council meeting which is open to members of the public to attend either in person or virtually. The agenda includes an opportunity for members of the public to ask questions during the public participation section at the beginning of the meeting, elected members will then discuss the matter in hand.

The meeting will be at The Guildhall on Wednesday 27 November at 7pm.