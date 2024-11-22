Shropshire tennis teams set to play in the LTA Winter County Cup

Shropshire’s tennis teams have the chance to try and go one step better after narrowly missing out on promotion last year when the LTA Winter County Cup returns this week.

The Shropshire men’s team face the camera at last year’s LTA Winter County Cup

The county’s men’s and women’s teams both took their promotion challenge to the final day 12 months ago after impressively winning their two opening fixtures.

But they then lost to Nottinghamshire and Berkshire respectively in the last round of matches, which means that both Shropshire sides remain in Group 5 of the prestigious annual event.

- Advertisement -

The LTA Winter County Cup is the second oldest County Cup event, having first been played in 1946.

The 44 county teams – 88 men’s and women’s sides combined – are placed in 22 groups, with matches, held across England, as well as in Scotland and Wales, played on a round-robin basis between Friday and Sunday.

Teams play six singles and three doubles for each fixture, with counties able to nominate a minimum of six and maximum of 10 players per team.

Shropshire’s women’s side, led by Elena Griffiths, will have home advantage for their three Group 5A matches as, just like last year, they again play on the indoor courts at The Shrewsbury Club, which was recently acquired by David Lloyd Clubs.

They will face matches against Cornwall, Herefordshire & Worcestershire and North of Scotland.

Shropshire’s men’s side, captained by Alex Parry, make the short trip to the West Midlands for Group 5A fixtures against Dorset, Northamptonshire and Sussex at Tipton Sports Academy.

Tennis Shropshire chair Fiona Jones: “The LTA Winter and Summer County Cups are renowned as highlights in the tennis calendar.

“The players selected for our Shropshire sides always represent the county so impressively, and both teams went close to promotion in last year’s LTA Winter County Cup.

“We hope both of our teams enjoy another busy weekend of tennis and we wish them well.”