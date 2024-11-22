2.6 C
Charity offers grants for health projects across Telford and Wrekin

Local community groups in Telford and Wrekin are being encouraged to apply for grants to support health and wellbeing initiatives.

Telford and Wrekin Sports And Recreation Trust Community Grant Funding is open for grant applications
Telford and Wrekin Sports And Recreation Trust Community Grant Funding is open for grant applications

The Telford and Wrekin Sports and Recreation Trust Community Grant is now open for applications. This funding opportunity is designed to help organisations deliver projects that promote physical activity, improve mental health, and reduce social isolation.

Grants of between £600 and £2,000 are available to support a range of projects, including weight management programs, mental health initiatives, community-based exercise classes, volunteer programs and outdoor activities.

Councillor Paul Watling Cabinet Member for Adult Social Care & Health Systems, Telford & Wrekin Council Health & Wellbeing Board member said: “If you are involved with a not-for-profit organisation, I’d like to encourage you to find out more about this great opportunity from Telford Trust to either create a new project or ensure an existing project will have the funds to continue thanks to a successful grant application. 

“You could benefit from up to £2,000 and then share an amazing opportunity for the community to get involved and do something positive for their health.

“There are specifics of what the grant can be used for so please do, find out more and if you have any questions.” 

To be eligible for a grant, organisations must be based in Telford and Wrekin and have a clear plan for how the funding will be used.

For full details of the grant scheme see the website.

