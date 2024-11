A woman has been charged with murder following the death of a man in Newport two years ago.

Kyle Pugh, 29, known widely by his nickname Fringe, died on Wednesday 29 March 2022

Amy Pugh, 34, of Stafford Road in Wolverhampton, was today charged in connection with the death of Kyle Pugh in 2022.

Kyle, 29, was found at an address on Aston Drive in Newport on Wednesday 29 March 2022.

Amy Pugh has been remanded in custody and is due to appear before Kidderminster Magistrates Court today.