Shrewsbury Green Party ‘re-energised and ready to go’ after annual meeting

Shrewsbury Green Party says it’s ‘re-energised and ready to go’ after its annual general meeting on Saturday where local party members old and new gathered to celebrate the party’s gains in Shrewsbury and look ahead to the local elections.

Cllr Julian Dean, Sarah Clayton, Cllr Chris Lemon, Cllr Julia Evans, Chris Davenport

At the AGM, held at the Shrewsbury United Reformed Church, members heard how the party’s historic success in the general election – which saw the Greens win a record four seats nationally – has impacted the party locally, with a 13% uptick in membership in Shrewsbury since July.

Emma Bullard, the Green Party coordinator in Shrewsbury, says:

‘It’s not often I walk out of an AGM saying “Well, that was thrilling” but Saturday was an exception. I was absolutely blown away by the enthusiasm. There was a real energy in the room as members new and old rolled up their sleeves and got stuck in ahead of the vitally important local elections on 1 May. We are re-energised and ready to go.

“We’ve seen a big increase in younger members recently and it’s a testament to the hard work of our current councillors – Julian Dean, Chris Lemon, and Julia Evans – that people can see what a difference electing Greens can make.

“As Trump promises to burn the world down and the new Labour government disappoints voters by abandoning pensioners and ignoring calls to bring water into public hands, more and more people are looking to the Greens to lead the way.”

During the meeting members heard from councillors Julian Dean, Julia Evans, and Chris Lemon, as well as Sarah Clayton and Chris Davenport who are campaigning in the Battlefield Ward. Volunteers also ran for officer roles, which were quickly filled by eager local members keen to get involved ahead of the local elections next Spring.

Julian Dean, councillor for Porthill on Shrewsbury and Shropshire Councils says:

“This year has seen some big successes for the Shrewsbury Green Party. On a county level, with our fellow-Greens in North Shropshire we have shown what can be achieved, holding the Conservative administration to account on big issues like the catastrophic North West Relief Road money pit.

“But we have also created real change within the local community in Shrewsbury by championing road safety improvements in Porthill and Radbrook; fighting hard to ensure residents kept bus services after the threatened withdrawal of the No.20 Arriva service in Radbrook; encouraging households to take advantage of council funds to insulate their homes and reduce their bills; and the creation of a Neurodiversity Working Group to make our town more inclusive.

“Our message to voters ahead of the 1 May election is simple: a vote for the Green Party is a vote for energetic, compassionate, and dedicated local councillors who will work tirelessly to protect and restore our local community. If you’d like to join us as we transform local politics in Shrewsbury, please get in touch at greenshropshire.org.uk.”