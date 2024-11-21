2.4 C
Severn Trent to invest £46m delivering 119 miles of new pipes in Shropshire

Severn Trent is creating over 49 new jobs in Shropshire to kick off a major project that will see 119 miles of new water pipes being installed.

With new pipes, Severn Trent is aiming to cut down on water leaks by 16% by 2030 and by 50% by 2045
As part of its plan, the company is investing £46m to benefit homes and businesses across the county for decades to come, providing an even more reliable water supply.

The new pipes are made from modern materials that can last up to 100 years, meaning fewer leaks, better water quality, and a more reliable supply for everyone.

Liv Garfield, Severn Trent CEO said: “This is a hugely ambitious project – one of the largest of its kind in decades. We are pleased to be providing a massive boost to jobs, as well as laying miles of new water pipes across the region which will allow customers to enjoy the best water quality for years to come.    

“Upgrading our pipes isn’t just about making improvements today; it’s about creating a more secure water future and investing in our communities for generations to come.    

“We’re building a brand-new team to make this happen and we’re proud to welcome so many new people into the Severn Trent family in the next year.”

Across the region Severn Trent is creating over 440 new jobs in total and laying 870 miles of new water pipes a part of a £415m investment.

