Report highlights Council’s success of new approach to highways maintenance

Latest figures show that the average cost to Shropshire Council of repairing a pothole has fallen by 66% in the past four years, and is now below the national average – as well as a big fall in the number of defects on A and B roads.

Surface dressing in north Shropshire. Photo: Shropshire Council

The figures are revealed in a report to Shropshire Council’s Cabinet that highlights the value of Shropshire Council’s new hybrid ‘mixed economy’ model of highways maintenance. This model sees some work being carried out in-house by the council and larger-scale work being carried out by its contractor, Kier.

Due to the success of this approach – which has led to significant service improvements and cost efficiencies – Cabinet has approved a recommendation to extend the council’s contract with Kier by at least one more year to 2026.

- Advertisement -

One of the most recent service changes has seen responsibility for defect repairs on A and B roads come back under Shropshire Council’s full control. Since 1 April 2024, this has led to a 42% reduction in defect numbers on the council’s A and B roads.

Dan Morris, Cabinet member for highways, said:

“These are impressive numbers and testament to the success of the council’s new approach to highways maintenance.

“The ‘mixed economy model’ has protected the council from the worst impact of the national funding deficit by delivering reactive services differently and efficiently.

“Since the Kier contract began in 2018 the contract and its management and delivery has evolved and now focuses on key areas of strength. The ‘mixed economy model’ is now embedded, significantly benefiting Shropshire and our residents. Shropshire Council now has far greater control and influence over services, with Kier focused on areas of strength and value for money.”

This model has received industry recognition for being at the leading edge of national best practice, with Shropshire winning both ‘Team of the Year’ and also the ‘Collaborate Partnership Award’ at the Department for Transport Special Recognition awards in October this year.